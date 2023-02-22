A super proud moment indeed is for all fans of Chess.

Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi became the fourth Indian ever to stun Norwegian counterpart and chess wizard Magnus Carlsen in a Pro Chess League online match. Gujrathi was playing for team India Yogis and he was quick and brisk enough to capitalise on a mistake made by world number one, Carlsen. He reportedly missed a checkmate late on Tuesday. For the unversed, The event features 16 teams playing rapid games and has a USD 150,000 prize fund. This was Carlsen’s maiden victory over the reigning world champion.

Significantly, Gujrathi won the match with black pieces as he exploited a tactical oversight from his famous opponent.

We at IWMBuzz congratulate Vidit Gujrathi and we wish him good luck going forward in his career. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to only IWMBuzz.com