Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are one of the most admired and loved couples that we all have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The two of them have been in love with each other for quite a long time and well, given the kind of love and appreciation that they both have received in the past, we can certainly say and for real that they deserve all of it. The two of them made their relationship official and public for the first time in the year 2020 and ever since then, they have certainly grown from strength to strength as a ‘happy couple’.

The two of them have always made adorable and super cute appearances together in public and well, that’s why, anything and everything that they do manages to grab a lot of positivity and attention for all the right reasons. Well, this time, the news update came out that Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic will be getting married again on Valentine’s Day in presence of close family and friends. Well, they certainly did the same and well, their wedding was a beautiful one indeed. See droolworthy photos –

We celebrated Valentine’s Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tJAGGqnoN1 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) February 14, 2023

Well, what’s your take on these beautiful photos ladies and gentlemen? Brilliant and super cute, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com