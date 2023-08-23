ADVERTISEMENT
Heath Streak is ‘very much live’, Henry Olonga clarifies post his condolences for former

Henry Olonga's first message about Heath's supposed death made a lot of people sad. They called Heath a legend of Zimbabwean cricket and said nice things about him.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
23 Aug,2023 17:00:41
There’s been a confusion fuelling around regarding the status of Zimbabwean cricket legend Heath Streak. At first, his former teammate, Henry Olonga, said on social media that Heath had passed away. But then, he said Heath is actually alive, leaving everyone pretty confused.

But then, he said, "Actually, Heath is not dead. The rumours got it wrong. I just heard from him. He's very much alive." This change in information left a lot of people scratching their heads and wondering what's going on, as quoted by NDTV.

Heath Streak had a great cricket career. He played in 65 Test matches and 189 One Day Internationals (ODIs) for Zimbabwe. He was an excellent all-rounder, which means he could both bat and bowl really well. He scored 4933 runs and took 455 wickets in his career. Heath is the only Zimbabwean player who achieved 1000 runs and 100 wickets in Test cricket and 2000 runs and 200 wickets in ODIs.

Heath has been fighting colon and liver cancer, and his health got worse in May. That’s when his family took him to the hospital. When people heard about his supposed death, they were very sad, and many cricketers and fans shared their condolences on social media.

The back-and-forth news about Heath Streak’s condition has left everyone confused, showing how tricky it can be to figure out what’s true and what’s not in our fast-paced digital world.

