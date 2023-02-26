Both the Australian women’s team as well as the South African women’s team have been in red hot form in the recent past. Whenever the two countries have played against each other, it has been nothing less than a brilliant sight for the audience and fans of cricket to witness. Well, in the current T20 final game between Australia and South Africa Women as well, we see somewhat similar stuff.

In the latest game, batting first, Australia Women’s team scored 156/6 at the end of 20 overs. In response, South Africa Women’s team scored 137/6 at the end of 20 overs.

The final result of the game is that Australia beat South Africa by 19 runs.