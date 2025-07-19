India Declines To Join Asia Cup 2025 Meet In Bangladesh, Reports

In a surprising turn of events, India has declined to join the Asia Cup 2025 meeting in Bangladesh. As per the reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and other board members have declined the invitation to the Asia Cup 2025 meeting, which is being held in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The authorities have made it clear that they won’t attend the meeting if it is happening in Daka.

The Asia Cup 2025 meeting is held on July 24 in Daka; however, BCCI has officially informed the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that they will not attend the meeting for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 if it happens in Daka, as reported by India Today.

The reason behind India’s decision not to attend the Asia Cup 2025 in Bangladesh is the poor relationship between the two countries. In addition to India, other countries, such as Sri Lanka, Oman, and Afghanistan, have also declined the meeting, citing the same reason. However, Asian Cricket Council chairperson Mohsin Naqvi has declared that the meeting will be held in Daka only.

India’s refusal has sparked fresh tensions within the ACC. And if any decision is made without the presence of key member boards, it will be deemed invalid, jeopardizing the future of the 2025 Asia Cup. With just five days left until the meeting, and no response from the Asian Cricket Council, the fate of the Asia Cup 2025 remains uncertain, sparking debate on the internet.

The Asia Cup 2025 is expected to commence in September 2025.