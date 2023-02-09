India and Australia are two teams who have always been heavyweights in the field of cricket. Both the teams have had fascinating contests in the past and that’s why, the Border-Gavaskar trophy becomes all the way more important all the time. This year in 2023, the series is happening in India. The first Test match has already started and so far, both India and Australia have done a commendable job to win hearts by putting their best on the cricket field. Batting first, Australia scored 177/10 at the end of 63.5 overs. In response, at the end of day 1, India scored 77/1 at the end of 24 overs.

India now trail by 100 runs.

