The Test series between India and Australia is finally over. After a convincing performance in the Test series, India managed to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a final score of 2-1 in their favour. Now moving on the ODI series, India seems to be continuing their dominance there as well.

In the 3rd ODI, batting first, India scored 269/10 at the end of 49 overs. In response, India scored 248/10 at the end of 49.1 overs.

Australia won the game by 21 runs and now win the series at 2-1.