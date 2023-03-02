India and Australia are currently two of the heavyweights in the field of cricket. Both the teams have had fascinating contests in the past and that’s why, the Border-Gavaskar trophy becomes all the way more important all the time. This year in 2023, the series is happening in India. The second Test match has already started and so far, both India and Australia have done a commendable job to win hearts by putting their best on the cricket field. In the third Test match, Batting first, India scored 109/10 at the end of 33.2 overs. In response, at the end of day 1, Australia scored 156/4 at the end of 54 overs.

Australia led by 47 runs at the end of day 1. On day 2, Australia were bowled out for 197 and post that, India too got bowled out for 163/10 at the end of 60.3 overs.

India now lead by 75 runs.

