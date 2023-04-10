A wonderful and super amazing update is coming in for all fans and admirers of Indian badminton. Indian shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat earlier managed to clinch his maiden BWF World Tour Super 300 title after having got the better of his Denmark counterpart. He played against Magnus Johannesen in the thrilling final of the Orleans Masters 2023 on Sunday.

For the unversed, the match literally went down to the wire before Rajawat managed to win it 21-15, 19-21, 21-16 in his favourite. With this, he has now managed to bag the biggest title of his career.

We congratulate Priyanshu and we wish him good luck going forward. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com