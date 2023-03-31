The IPL 2023 tournament has started on a really interesting and positive note for the fans. After a long time, the tournament is finally back in India and as expected, the fans are loving it. Owing to Covid-19 pandemic, the tournament was being held in the UAE for some time.

In game 1 between CSK and GT, batting first, CSK scored 178/7 at the end of 20 overs. In response, GT scored 182/5 at the end of 19.2 overs.

GT beat CSK by 5 wickets.

Well, what’s your take and opinion on this match result folks? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com