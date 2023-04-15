The IPL 2023 tournament is getting more and more competitive with every passing game and we love it. So far, one thing that we all have noticed is that more than the big names, the young names who are promising yet not ‘cult’ have done immensely well for themselves and how. Be it Kolkata Knight Riders player Rinku Singh or young players of other franchises, all have been grabbing attention for good reasons. Well, one player from the Punjab Kings team who’s in the middle of limelight right now is Sikandar Raza.

Sikandar Raza smashes Krunal Pandya for two big sixes in a row:

In the game against Lucknow Super Giants, Sikandar Raza looked in good touch and in the process, during an over of Krunal Pandya, he smashed him for two big sixes in a row. The video is going viral all over the internet and well, we love it. Want to check it out? See below folks –

Maximum x 2 ⚡️⚡️ When @SRazaB24 launched two sixes off Krunal Pandya's bowling and kept Yudhvir Singh busy! Can he get @PunjabKingsIPL over the line? Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/OHcd6VfDps #TATAIPL | #LSGvPBKS pic.twitter.com/s94TDI6uYQ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 15, 2023

At the end of the game, the final score for PBKS read 161/8 at the end of 19.2 overs and they won by 2 wickets.