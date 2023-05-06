ADVERTISEMENT
IPL 2023: Virat Kohli touches feet of childhood coach during match against Delhi Capitals, video goes viral

Check out this viral video from the IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore when Virat Kohli had a special meeting with his childhood coach. He was spotted touching the feet of the man and we love it

06 May,2023 23:12:10
Virat Kohli is one of the finest and most loved cricketers that we have in the country. He’s a star and a sensation in the true sense of the term and well, that’s why, that’s why, he’s considered to be the ideal role model and icon that modern-day youth must take inspiration from. He has always proven his mettle on the cricket field when it matters the most and well, that’s why, be it for team India during crucial International encounters or for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL, he has always done it wonderfully when it matters the most. In all these years, Virat Kohli has proven his true credentials and well, that’s why, at times, he’s often compared with someone of even Sachin Tendulkar’s stature.

Check out this viral video of Virat Kohli when he met his childhood coach during the game against Delhi Capitals:

Off-late, in IPL 2023, a lot has been said and written about Virat Kohli and his apparent behaviour issues. Be it the handshake controversy with Sourav Ganguly or the on-field tussle with Gautam Gambhir, we have seen it all. This time however, during the match against Delhi Capitals, we saw a really heartwarming video. In a video that’s now going viral, Virat Kohli was seen touching the feet of his childhood coach and well, it has impressed the internet for real. Check out below –

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

