IPL 2025: Fan Invasion To Touch Riyan Parag’s Feet: A Moment of Pride or a PR Stunt?

In a recent IPL encounter held at a Guwahati stadium, 23-year-old Riyan Parag led the Rajasthan Royals as captain. Filling in for the injured regular, Sanju Samson, Parag became the first player from his state to take on a leadership role in the league. His appointment at his home ground has stirred mixed reactions among local supporters and the wider cricket community.

During the match, an unexpected event occurred when a spectator entered the pitch and ended up falling, making contact with Parag’s feet. While the incident lasted only a few moments, it quickly caught the attention of online users. Some social media comments have raised questions about whether the episode was genuine or if it was designed to generate additional media coverage. One claim even suggested that a local boy was paid a small sum to execute the act as part of a broader publicity move.

Critics of the moment have questioned the authenticity of the event, speculating that the act might have been prearranged to create a buzz around Parag’s leadership debut. On the other hand, several fans believe that the incident was purely coincidental and simply added an unusual twist to the match proceedings.

As the debate continues online, observers remain divided on the significance of the event. While some see it as a planned PR exercise, others view it as a spontaneous occurrence that does not detract from Parag’s historic role. With the team’s performance under his new captaincy now under scrutiny, the true impact of the incident may become clearer in the coming matches.

On the other hand, Parag’s captaincy has seen a lackluster start as of now where Rajasthan Royals have lost both their opening matches.