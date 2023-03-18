The ISL final game was a closely monitored contest between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC. With a 4-3 win on penalties, Atk Mohun Bagan FC becomes the first team to win both the semifinals and finals of the same Indian Super League season on penalties.

For the unversed, Pritam Kotal, the ATKMB captain lifts the title as glitters are showered on every player and every player, one by one, enjoys this memorable moment — one that will stay with them forever.

We congratulate ATK Mohun Bagan on the big win and we wish them good luck going forward.