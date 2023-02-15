The Indian cricket team have over the years delivered some amazing and fantastic results. India as a team have always been very nice and strong as a team across all formats and well, that’s what we love the most. Be it during the time of Sourav Ganguly or Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and now Rohit Sharma, Indian cricket have over the years been blessed with some sensational and terrific job and well, we love it for real in the true sense of the term.

Earlier as well in the last, we have seen Indian cricket reach new heights. Be it in ODI cricket or T20I or Test cricket, Indian team has reached new heights and well, we love it. Well, this time, we have a special update for you all. As per the latest media reports in Crictracker, Indian cricket team have now created history as they have now become the No. 1 team in all three formats of the game, be it Test cricket, ODI or T20 cricket.

