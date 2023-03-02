Meg Lanning and Bismah Maroof are two of the most appreciated and loved cricketers in women’s cricket. The popularity of women’s cricket has risen tremendously in the last few years and well, that’s why, all the players all over the globe have played a tremendous role in helping to enhance the popularity of women’s cricket. The women’s IPL is set to begin soon and amidst all this, we have an important update for the fans of Women’s Premier League. As per the latest media reports in ESPN CRICINFO, Australian captain Meg Lanning has been appointed as the captain of Delhi Capitals women’s team.

On the other hand, as far as International captaincy is concerned ladies and gentlemen, we have an important update from the Pakistan cricket team as well. Pakistan cricket team captain Bismah Maroof has decided to step down as the leader. Reports reveal that the reason behind the same is speculated to be Pakistan’s early exit from Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa. In a statement released by PCB, Maroof was quoted as saying,

“It has been an honour for me to captain my country and I feel fortunate to have led an incredible and hardworking bunch of cricketers.”

Well, what’s your take and update on this ladies and gentlemen? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com