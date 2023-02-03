Joginder Sharma is one of the most admired and loved cricketers in the country. Although he hasn’t really played many games, he is a familiar name as he’s the big reason why India managed to win the 2007 T20 World Cup. When India won the World Cup in the inaugural year of the T20 World Cup tournament, it was Joginder Sharma who bowled the all-important last over. MS Dhoni had entrusted him with the opportunity and that’s when, he managed to get Misbah-Ul-Haq out, all thanks to a very important catch taken by S. Sreesanth.

Ever since that game, he wasn’t seen much playing active cricket. There were reports in the media that Joginder Sharma even was a part of the Indian Police Force. Well, what’s the latest update coming from his end? As per the latest media reports in NDTV Sports, Joginder Sharma has now retired from all forms of International cricket.

