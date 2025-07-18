Mohammed Shami’s Ex-Wife Hasin Jahan Booked For Alleged Attempt To Murder, Reports

Indian Cricketer Mohammed Shami’s ex-wife, Hasin Jahan, is yet again in the headlines, but this time it’s nothing related to the cricketer. As per the reports, a serious FIR has been filed against Hasin Jahan and her daughter Arshi Jahan over charges of alleged attempt to murder a neighbour in West Bengal.

Hasin Jahan’s neighbour, Dalia Khatun, filed a complaint against her with charges of attempted murder, criminal conspiracy, and assault. A video of Hasin Jahan and her neighbor, Dalia Khatun, in an ugly fight has surfaced on the internet, going viral now. Also, the FIR copy has circulated on social media.

In addition, Hasin’s neighbour Dalia also revealed getting assaulted by Hasin’s daughter Arshi, and all these incidents took place in West Bengal’s Suri town, which comes under Birbhum district. The ugly fight occurred as Hasin Jahan reportedly began construction on land that she claimed was in her daughter Arshi’s name. However, her neighbour, Dalia, objected to the construction and alleged that the land had been under dispute. Hasin and Dalia’s fight landed Dalia in the hospital with major head injuries.

Authorities are investigating the matter, and only time will reveal the truth behind this story.

Hasin often makes a buzz since her separation from India’s ace and fast bowler, Mohammed Shami. Earlier, she accused the cricketer of infidelity and domestic violence, and in 2018, the couple separated.