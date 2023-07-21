Pakistani Cricketer Ayesha Naseem Retires At The Age Of 18; Check Details

Ayesha Naseem, a sensational Pakistani cricketer who is just 18 years old, made a surprising decision to say goodbye to International cricket at just the age of 18. The young cricketer has represented Pakistan in 4 One Day Internationals and 30 T20 Internationals. In comparison, she shined like a star during the T20 World Cup 2022, when she made 24 runs out of 20 balls against a strong Australian team.

Why did Ayesha Naseem decide to retire?

Pakistani legend cricketer Wasim Akram once called Ayesha Naseem a serious talent, bid farewell to the sport she dearly loved. As per the reports, Ayesha decided to retire to pursue her desire to follow the principles of Islam. Per PCB’s report, she said, “I’m leaving cricket and want to live my life according to Islam.” However, there is no official confirmation from PCB.

She has made several records. She has over 400 runs to her name from 34 International matches. The young sensation’s retirement has surprised those who imagined her future in the sport, especially in white-ball formats.

Ayesha Naseem’s decisions relate to the Indian actress Zaira Wasim. The actress stepped away from her successful Bollywood career at the age of 18 to fulfill her religious beliefs.

