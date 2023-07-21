ADVERTISEMENT
Sports | News

Pakistani Cricketer Ayesha Naseem Retires At The Age Of 18; Check Details

Check out the reason behind famous Pakistani cricketer Ayesha Naseem, who bid farewell to cricket at the age of 18. Check out the details in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
21 Jul,2023 18:51:43
Pakistani Cricketer Ayesha Naseem Retires At The Age Of 18; Check Details 835868

Ayesha Naseem, a sensational Pakistani cricketer who is just 18 years old, made a surprising decision to say goodbye to International cricket at just the age of 18. The young cricketer has represented Pakistan in 4 One Day Internationals and 30 T20 Internationals. In comparison, she shined like a star during the T20 World Cup 2022, when she made 24 runs out of 20 balls against a strong Australian team.

Why did Ayesha Naseem decide to retire?

Pakistani legend cricketer Wasim Akram once called Ayesha Naseem a serious talent, bid farewell to the sport she dearly loved. As per the reports, Ayesha decided to retire to pursue her desire to follow the principles of Islam. Per PCB’s report, she said, “I’m leaving cricket and want to live my life according to Islam.” However, there is no official confirmation from PCB.

She has made several records. She has over 400 runs to her name from 34 International matches. The young sensation’s retirement has surprised those who imagined her future in the sport, especially in white-ball formats.

Ayesha Naseem’s decisions relate to the Indian actress Zaira Wasim. The actress stepped away from her successful Bollywood career at the age of 18 to fulfill her religious beliefs.

What is your reaction to this? Please share your thoughts in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Latest Stories
Keerthy Suresh Turns Muse In Ethnic Black Embroidered Kurta And Dewy Makeup 835635
Keerthy Suresh Turns Muse In Ethnic Black Embroidered Kurta And Dewy Makeup
Rishab Shetty To Be The Ambassador of SAVE WILDLIFE CAMPAIGN! Will Be Hosting the Season 4! 835879
Rishab Shetty To Be The Ambassador of SAVE WILDLIFE CAMPAIGN! Will Be Hosting the Season 4!
Monalisa Turns Barbie In Red Shimmery Dress 835761
Monalisa Turns Barbie In Red Shimmery Dress
Netizens praise Pan India actor Prabhas as the first glimpse of 'Kalki 2898 AD' has been released, calling it "It's incredible" 835861
Netizens praise Pan India actor Prabhas as the first glimpse of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has been released, calling it “It’s incredible”
Fan-favorite host Salman Khan is back with the second season of Bigg Boss OTT! Fans are delighted! 835859
Fan-favorite host Salman Khan is back with the second season of Bigg Boss OTT! Fans are delighted!
Exclusive: Vinay Pathak starrer Ishiyapa to launch on Amazon Prime 835841
Exclusive: Vinay Pathak starrer Ishiyapa to launch on Amazon miniTV
Read Latest News