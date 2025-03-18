Pakistani Cricketer Junaid Zafar Khan passes away during a match

Pakistani cricketer Junaid Zafar Khan tragically lost his life while playing a match in Adelaide. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon when temperatures soared to 41.7°C. Reports indicate that he fell ill during the game, prompting an immediate medical response. Despite efforts by paramedics, he could not be revived.

Khan was representing the Old Concordians’ Cricket Club in a match against Prince Alfred Old Collegians at Concordia College. He had fielded for 40 overs before coming in to bat, where he remained unbeaten on 16 runs. Originally from Pakistan, Khan moved to Adelaide in 2013 to pursue a career in the tech industry.

During the match, he was observing Ramadan but had been drinking water throughout the day, as allowances exist for those unwell. His sudden collapse has left the cricket community in shock.

The Old Collegians Cricket Club expressed its sorrow over the loss, acknowledging his contributions to the team. They extended their condolences to his family and teammates, emphasizing the tragic nature of the event.

The Adelaide Turf Cricket Association has policies in place for extreme weather conditions. Matches must pause if temperatures exceed 42°C, while those played in heat up to 40°C require additional breaks for hydration and rest. Khan’s passing has sparked discussions on player safety in high temperatures, especially during extended gameplay.

His death serves as a reminder of the risks athletes face in extreme conditions. Tributes have poured in from the cricket fraternity, mourning the loss of a dedicated player and teammate.