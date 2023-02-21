Prithvi Shaw is one of the most talented and loved young cricketers in the country. For the longest time, Prithvi Shaw has been entertaining the masses and doing a good job in the field of cricket and we love it. Irrespective of the format that he’s a part of, he’s always done his best to prove his credentials on the cricket field. More often than not, Prithvi Shaw remains in the news for good reasons. Recently however, he hit the limelight after he got involved in an alleged brawl with an influencer Sapna Gill for allegedly refusing to give selfies.

So, what’s the latest update in that case ladies and gentlemen? As per the latest media reports in India Today, Sapna Gill is now out on bail. Not just that, she’s also reportedly filed a new complaint against cricketer Prithvi Shaw for apparently outraging her modesty. The complaint was filed by the influencer at Mumbai Airport Police station.

Well, what’s your take on this update ladies and gentlemen? Shocking and really surprising, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com