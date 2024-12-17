Prithvi Shaw Goes Unsold In IPL 2025 Mega Auction, Pens Heartbreaking Note “I’m Not Good Enough”

Prithvi Shaw has been playing for quite a long time now. He started his game in 2013 at the age of 14, making a record of 546 runs in the Harris Shield tournament. Later, in 2017, he made a comeback and became the captain of the Under-19 team India. Under his guidance, the team won the 2018 World Cup. With his performance on the field, the cricketer earned good money in the Indian Premier League auction.

But the situation turned sour when he was dropped from Mumbai’s Ranji squad in October, and now he has gone unsold in the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. Not only this, but Prithvi Shawa was also dropped from the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy, which was scheduled for 21 December. The Mumbai Cricket Association expressed that the cricketer needs to play club games to rebuild his confidence and skills.

Distressed by his ongoing downfall, Prithvi Shaw took to his Instagram story and penned a heartbreaking note, questioning, ‘I’m not good enough?’ He wrote, “Tell me God, what more do I have to see.. if 65 innings, 3399 runs at an average of 55.7 with a strike rate of 126, I’m not good enough… but I will keep my faith in you and hopefully people believe in me still.. cause I will come back for sure.. OM SAI RAM.”

We are sure Prithvi Shaw will make an amazing comeback soon.