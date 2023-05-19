ADVERTISEMENT
Rafael Nadal opts out of French Open, here's why

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
19 May,2023 11:33:16
Rafael Nadal opts out of French Open, here's why

Rafael Nadal is one of the finest and most talented personalities from the world of sports. He has been a fine sensation in the real sense of the term when it comes to Tennis. In his entire career till date, he’s achieved to a tremendous extent and we love it. The reigning champion and 14-time winner at Roland Garros recently made a big announcement. As per several media reports, Rafael Nadal has now announced that he has withdrawn himself from the upcoming French Open tournament. Despite his unlimited efforts, he, unfortunately hasn’t been able to entirely recover from a hip injury that he unfortunately sustained during the Australian Open tournament in January.

For the unversed, Nadal expressed his disappointment regarding the progression of the injury that he sustained way back in Australia and had also revealed that 2024 will be the final year of his career.

He told the reporters and was quoted as saying,

“I’ll look to be 100% ready for next year, which I believe will be the last year of my professional career,”, Nadal told at the press conference. He also added and we quote,

“I’ll not establish a date for my return. I’ll see how my body responds and take it from there…if I can come back until the end of the year for the Davis Cup.”

