RIP: Famous Pakistani snooker player Majid Ali commits suicide

Pakistani snooker player Majid Ali is unfortunately no more.

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
30 Jun,2023 14:02:21
A really shocking and heartbreaking update is coming in ladies and gentlemen.

As per the latest media reports in Times Of India ladies and gentlemen, Pakistan’s famous snooker player Majid Ali, a recipient of the Asian Under-21 silver medal reportedly committed suicide in his hometown Samundri. It is a place near Faisalabad in Punjab on Thursday. He was reportedly just 28 when he breathed his last.

For the unversed, he was reportedly batting depression since his playing days and he reportedly used a wood-cutting machine in order to end his life, as confirmed by the police and reported by other sections of the media.

During his professional stint, he had proudly represented Pakistan in many International events and had achieved a high-ranking within the national snooker circuit. His untimely demise marks the second loss of a snooker player in the span of a month following the tragic demise of Muhammad Bilal, another famous International snooker player who passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest. For the unversed, Majid’s brother Umar revealed that he had been grappling with depression since his teenage days and recently experienced a resurgence of the condition, leading to the tragic outcome.

Our sincere condolences to the entire family of the lost soul and may the departed soul rest in peace. May God give his family the strength to bear with this tragic loss. For updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

