A really sad and heartbreaking update is coming in from the world of cricket.

As per the latest media reports in The Indian Express, former Indian all-rounder Salim Durani is unfortunately no more. As per reports, Durani had undergone a proximal femoral nail surgery after he broke his thigh bone in a fall in January this year. He was reportedly 88 when he breathed his last. For the unversed, The star cricketer also dabbled in Bollywood, starring opposite renowned actor Praveen Babi in the movie Charitra in 1973.

Our sincere condolences to the entire family of the lost soul and may the departed soul rest in peace. For updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com