RIP: Former Zimbabwe Captain Heath Streak Passes Away At 49

Shocking news surfaced this afternoon about the star cricketer in Zimbabwe, Heath Streak, who passed away in the early hours of September 3rd. The confirmation of the demise came directly from his family members. After the demise of the former captain, his wife Nadine took to her social media handle to write a heartfelt note in memory of her beloved husband.

Nadine, on her Facebook account, wrote, “In the early hours of this morning, Sunday, September 3rd, 2023, the greatest love of my life and the father of my beautiful children was carried to be with the angels from his home, where he wished to spend his last days surrounded by his family and closest loved ones. He was covered in love and peace and did not walk off the park alone. Our souls are joined for eternity, Streaky. Till I hold you again.”

Heath Streak passed away after a long battle with colon and liver cancer. In May, the former Zimbabwe Captain was battling with cancer, and he was undergoing treatment, as reported by a South Africa news hub.

Heath Streak was a cricket legend. He was known for his fast bowling, and he was the leading wicket-taker in Text matches. He scored 1990 runs in Test matches and 2943 runs in the ODI. He has taken 216 wickets at an average of 28.14.

