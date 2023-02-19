A really sad and heartbreaking update is coming in from the world of football.

As per the latest media reports in ESPN Football, Ghana footballer Christian Atsu has been unfortunately found dead under his building after the massive earthquake in Turkey last week.

Atsu’s lifeless body was found under the rubble,” Murat Uzunmehmet told reporters in Hatay. “Currently, more items are still being taken out. His phone was also found.”

Hatayspor wrote on Twitter,

“We will not forget you, Atsu. Peace be upon you, beautiful person. There are no words to describe our sadness.”

We are deeply saddened by the news Christian Atsu lost his life in the devastation of the earthquakes that have hit Turkey and Syria.



Our thoughts and condolences are with Christian's family and friends and everyone affected by this tragic event. pic.twitter.com/GLqXdd80Xl — Premier League (@premierleague) February 18, 2023

Our sincere condolences to the entire family of the lost soul and may the departed soul rest in peace.