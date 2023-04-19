A really sad and heartbreaking update is coming in from the Indian cricket space.

Praveen Hinganikar injured in car accident:

Praveen Hinganikar has been one of the finest players for India in the domestic cricket format. He is currently working as a chief curator for Bangladesh Cricket Board and has also earlier served as the captain of the Vidarbha Ranji team. As per reports in The Indian Express, he got severely injured after his SUV rammed into a stationary goods vehicle near Mekhar in the Buldana district. He is currently 56 and he escaped with injuries. However, his wife Suvarna who was 52 unfortunately breathed her last on the spot.

Cricket Career:

Hingarikar has played around 52 first-class matches for Vidarbha between 1983-1995 and has scored 2805 runs that also includes 3 centuries.

Our sincere condolences to the entire family of the lost soul and may the departed soul rest in peace.