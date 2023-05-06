Shocking: Cricketer Nitish Rana's Wife Saachi Marwah Gets Stalked And Chased By Creepy Boys

A shocking incident happened on the streets of Delhi with the cricketer Nitish Rana's wife Saachi Marwah, where she was chased by some unknown creepy boys on the bike

Yet again, a shocking incident happened on the streets of the capital of India, Delhi. The Indian cricketer who plays in the Indian Premier League team Kolkata Knight Riders as a skipper, Nitish Rana’s wife Saachi Marwah, was followed by two unknown creepy boys at night. Dangerously, the boys also hit her car for absolutely no reason.

Saachi Marwah was on her way home when a pair of boys on a two-wheeler began to stalk her and hit her car without any reason. And to deal with the weird situation, she called the Delhi police; however, as per her tweet, they were of no use as the police suggested to let it go since she had reached home safely and she should note down the vehicle number the next time.

Saachi Marwah, in her tweet, wrote, “Just a casual day in Delhi, on my way back home from work! These guys randomly started hitting my car! Just no reason, stalked and chased, and the police told me on the phone when I complained, ‘So now that you’ve reached home safe, let it go! Next time, number note kar lena’ (note the number next time), aye aye captain, next time, I’ll take their phone numbers also!”

