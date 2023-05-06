ADVERTISEMENT
Sports | News

Shocking: Cricketer Nitish Rana's Wife Saachi Marwah Gets Stalked And Chased By Creepy Boys

A shocking incident happened on the streets of Delhi with the cricketer Nitish Rana's wife Saachi Marwah, where she was chased by some unknown creepy boys on the bike

Author: Aarti Tiwari
06 May,2023 19:30:10
Shocking: Cricketer Nitish Rana's Wife Saachi Marwah Gets Stalked And Chased By Creepy Boys

Yet again, a shocking incident happened on the streets of the capital of India, Delhi. The Indian cricketer who plays in the Indian Premier League team Kolkata Knight Riders as a skipper, Nitish Rana’s wife Saachi Marwah, was followed by two unknown creepy boys at night. Dangerously, the boys also hit her car for absolutely no reason.

Saachi Marwah was on her way home when a pair of boys on a two-wheeler began to stalk her and hit her car without any reason. And to deal with the weird situation, she called the Delhi police; however, as per her tweet, they were of no use as the police suggested to let it go since she had reached home safely and she should note down the vehicle number the next time.

Shocking: Cricketer Nitish Rana's Wife Saachi Marwah Gets Stalked And Chased By Creepy Boys 804722

Saachi Marwah, in her tweet, wrote, “Just a casual day in Delhi, on my way back home from work! These guys randomly started hitting my car! Just no reason, stalked and chased, and the police told me on the phone when I complained, ‘So now that you’ve reached home safe, let it go! Next time, number note kar lena’ (note the number next time), aye aye captain, next time, I’ll take their phone numbers also!”

Thank you. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Latest Stories
IPL 2023: Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan and Dhanush enjoy match between CSK and MI, pics go viral
IPL 2023: Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan and Dhanush enjoy match between CSK and MI, pics go viral
Box Office Update: The Kerala Story earns 8.03 crores on day 1, deets inside
Box Office Update: The Kerala Story earns 8.03 crores on day 1, deets inside
Big News: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan officially postponed, deets inside
Big News: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan officially postponed, deets inside
Ashi Singh’s most candid moments from Meet sets, see pics
Ashi Singh’s most candid moments from Meet sets, see pics
Shivangi Joshi enjoys special dinner with family, see viral photo
Shivangi Joshi enjoys special dinner with family, see viral photo
Surbhi Chandna's Fancy Dump In One-Shoulder Top And Slit Skirt Mesmerizes Fans; Check Here
Surbhi Chandna's Fancy Dump In One-Shoulder Top And Slit Skirt Mesmerizes Fans; Check Here
Read Latest News