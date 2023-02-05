Vinod Kambli was a very good cricketer during his playing days. During the early era of the 90s decade, Vinod Kambli was rated by many as certainly the best left-handed batsman of the era before Sourav Ganguly. He’s always been flamboyant as a personality and even after his retirement, he played cricket continuously for Ranji Trophy as well as other domestic tournaments.

This time however, we hear a really strange update from his end. As per the latest media reports in Hindustan Times, Vinod Kambli has been booked for alleged assaulting his wife. The Bandra Police has booked him for allegedly assaulting his wife Andrea in front of his children under the influence of alcohol. No arrests have been made so far. One of the police officers was quoted by an officer as per the Hindustan Times report saying,

“The complainant has said that Kambli threw the broken handle of a cooking pan at her, causing injuries to her head. He also tried to hit her with a bat but she managed to wrest it out of his hands, after which she immediately took both her children and left the house.”

