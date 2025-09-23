Shreyas Iyer Quits Captaincy, Exits Team Before Australia Match: Shocking!

A big shocker has come from the cricket world – popular cricketer Shreyas Iyer quits his India A captaincy and also withdrew from the squad just a few hours before the crucial match against Australia. With his exit, fans are left speechless, wondering what went wrong so suddenly.

According to the reports, the team management didn’t reveal the exact reason behind Shreyas’s sudden exit, but emphasized that the cricketer took this decision due to personal reasons, raising eyebrows.

In addition, a report from TOI confirmed that Shreyas will not be part of the match and he is exiting midway. However, the source also shared that he will be in for the West Indies series.

Cricketer Dhruv Jurel replaced Shreyas’s spot in the Indian team after the captain’s sudden exit.

Shreyas captained Indian A in the first match against Australia A, where he scored 8 and 13 runs respectively.

Shreyas Iyer is renowned for his skills on the field, and he has also been working diligently to establish himself as a permanent fixture in the team. However, he wasn’t part of the Indian team on the tour of England or the Asia Cup 2025 in the T20I format. And the question remains, will he be picked for the West Indies series?

