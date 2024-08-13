Sourav Ganguly Trades Cricket Bat for Chef’s Hat, Cooks Hilsa Fish with Flair

Sourav Ganguly, the cricket legend and Bengal’s beloved son has once again proved that he’s a man of many talents. Recently, he was seen cooking hilsa fish at an event, and the video has gone viral on social media. The former cricketer, a household name in India, especially in West Bengal, was seen wearing an apron and expertly cooking the popular Bengali dish.

The video, shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram, shows Sourav carefully rubbing salt and yellow on the fish, with an old lady guiding him through the process. A cooking oil company organized the event, and Sourav’s culinary skills were the show’s highlight.

View Instagram Post 1: Sourav Ganguly Trades Cricket Bat for Chef's Hat, Cooks Hilsa Fish with Flair

Sourav’s foray into cooking has left fans and social media users surprised and impressed. The cricketer-turned-entertainer has already made a name for himself in the entertainment world, hosting Zee Bangla’s reality show Dadagiri and working on his biopic.

Speaking of his biopic, it’s been reported that Ayushmann Khurrana will play the role of Sourav, with Vikram Aditya Motwani directing the film. The movie’s screenplay has been finalized, and Sourav has been closely involved. However, there needs to be a word on when the movie will be shown on the floors.

In a recent interview, Sourav was asked who would play his daughter Sana in the biopic. He replied that he had no idea, but Sana herself suggested Tripti Dimri, who starred in Animal’s Bhabhi 2, would be suitable for the role.

Sourav’s culinary skills and his involvement in his biopic have once again proved that he’s a man of many talents. From cricket to cooking to entertainment, Sourav Ganguly continues to win hearts and impress fans.