The Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final saw South Africa reaching the finale as the team defeated England by 6 runs. As per reports in Hindustan Times, South Africa made a slow start to their innings in the powerplay but the openers sped up and put up a strong stand. It ended with Laura Wolvaardt scoring a half century and her opening stand with Tazmin Brits produced 96 runs.

Brits then took over and scored her second consecutive half century and South Africa, who have not managed to reach 140 before in this tournament, looked primed to reach 170. Seamers Ayabonga Khaka and Shabnim Ismail shared seven wickets for the host team and kept a powerful English batting lineup.

England were 131/3 at the end of the 16th over and while South Africa got the big wicket of Nat Sciver-Brunt in the 17th, England seemed to continue being able to score at the same rate. South Africa are through to the T20 World Cup final for the first time and they will be facing the mighty Australia on Sunday.

