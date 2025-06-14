SRH’s Kavya Maran and Singer Anirudh Ravichander to get married soon?

Recently, reports have been coming out that Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) owner Kavya Maran and famous singer and music composer Anirudh Ravichander may get married soon.

This speculation intensified when a Reddit post claimed that the two are in a serious relationship and may get married soon. The post even said that superstar Rajinikanth himself has talked to Kavya’s father and Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran about this relationship.

According to reports, Kavya and Anirudh started dating in the year 2024. Some Reddit users have also claimed that they have seen the couple together in Las Vegas recently. However, no official confirmation has been made about this relationship yet.

Who are Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander?

Anirudh Ravichander is a well-known music composer and singer in the Indian film industry. He has given many superhit songs in Tamil and Hindi films. His song in Shah Rukh Khan’s film Jawaan was well-liked.

Kavya Maran is the daughter of Sun Group owner Kalanithi Maran. She manages the group’s music channels and is often seen supporting her team SRH in the stadium during IPL matches. Her reactions often go viral on social media.

At present, there has been no official announcement of the marriage, but fans of both are eagerly waiting for this good news.

