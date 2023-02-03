Nick Kyrgios is one of the finest and most talented Tennis sensations that we have in the globe at present… He’s off-late shown some true potential and skill on the Tennis court and well, that’s why, we love him wholeheartedly and how. He has got innumerable fans all over the globe showing him tremendous amount of love and affection and well, that’s why, we love it.

This time however, we hear a major update coming from his end in the assault case. As per the latest media reports in The Indian Express, Nick Kyrgios has now pleaded guilty to assault.The 2022 Wimbledon runner-up pleaded guilty in the Australian Capital Territory Magistrates Court to assaulting Chiara Passari during an argument in his hometown of Canberra in January 2021. For the unversed, Magistrate Jane Campbell didn’t record a conviction against Kyrgios for reasons including that the offense was at the low end of seriousness for a common assault, and was not premeditated.

