Watch: Rinku Singh smashes 110m six against LSG, fans go berserk

Check out this viral moment when Rinku Singh smashed a huge 110m six against Lucknow Super Giants. He played a fantastic innings that eventually didn't help KKR

Author: IWMBuzz
20 May,2023 23:40:23
Rinku Singh is one of the most talented and admired young players that we have in the country at present. As far as IPL is concerned, he’s been doing a terrific work and well, his season in 2023 has indeed been a special one. He has literally helped Kolkata Knight Riders get over unimaginable situations in the past and well, this time as well, it was no different. Just when KKR were struggling big time, they had high hopes from Rinku Singh who almost got them home. However, at the end of the day, there was a bit of an anti-climax as Lucknow Super Giants won the game by 1 run. While he has earlier ensured that he takes his team home and helps them win, this time, it was an unfortunate case as he missed by just 1 run.

Check out some of the viral appreciation tweets for Rinku Singh after today’s game against LSG:

He’s one of the most admired and loved finishers in today’s time and well, his ability is absolutely impeccable. Today, he might have not won the match. However, he certainly managed to win a lot of people and their hearts, especially on social media. He smashed 67* off just 33 balls and well, as expected, internet erupted in joy and happiness for him big time. Well, check out some of the viral tweets for him that will make you happy and emotional at the same time. Here you go –

