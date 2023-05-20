Watch: Rinku Singh smashes 110m six against LSG, fans go berserk

Check out this viral moment when Rinku Singh smashed a huge 110m six against Lucknow Super Giants. He played a fantastic innings that eventually didn't help KKR

Rinku Singh is one of the most talented and admired young players that we have in the country at present. As far as IPL is concerned, he’s been doing a terrific work and well, his season in 2023 has indeed been a special one. He has literally helped Kolkata Knight Riders get over unimaginable situations in the past and well, this time as well, it was no different. Just when KKR were struggling big time, they had high hopes from Rinku Singh who almost got them home. However, at the end of the day, there was a bit of an anti-climax as Lucknow Super Giants won the game by 1 run. While he has earlier ensured that he takes his team home and helps them win, this time, it was an unfortunate case as he missed by just 1 run.

Check out some of the viral appreciation tweets for Rinku Singh after today’s game against LSG:

He’s one of the most admired and loved finishers in today’s time and well, his ability is absolutely impeccable. Today, he might have not won the match. However, he certainly managed to win a lot of people and their hearts, especially on social media. He smashed 67* off just 33 balls and well, as expected, internet erupted in joy and happiness for him big time. Well, check out some of the viral tweets for him that will make you happy and emotional at the same time. Here you go –

Rinku Singh smashed 4, 4, 4, 2, 6, 0 in the 19th over against Naveen. pic.twitter.com/CFBElQf69d — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 20, 2023

Rinku Singh smashed a 110M six against Naveen Ul Haq. pic.twitter.com/9mm2oUPTpj — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 20, 2023

Fifty for Rinku Singh from just 27 balls, under pressure, he is champion. Take a bow, Rinku. pic.twitter.com/VvJ6Dimgxz — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 20, 2023

Rinku Singh reaches his FIFTY with a 110m MAXIMUM 🔥🔥 21 off 7 now required!#TATAIPL | #KKRvLSG pic.twitter.com/9HbcmAFL85 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 20, 2023

Fifty by Rinku Singh in just 27 balls! What a crazy knock, the game is still on. Rinku is the hero! pic.twitter.com/5O7BEcCaHJ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 20, 2023

Rinku Singh u can do it 🔥🔥🔥 — vijayakumar (@Vijayak22575223) May 20, 2023

Rinku Singh had once destroyed "Yash" Dayal. Can he do that to "Yash" Thakur? — Harshit Anand (@imHarshitAnand) May 20, 2023

Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com