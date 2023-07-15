ADVERTISEMENT
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova beats Ons Jabeur, wins her first Grand Slam title

Marketa Vondrousova has etched her name in history as she becomes the unseeded champion in the Open Era. Displaying exceptional skill and resilience, Vondrousova defeated last year's runner-up, Ons Jabeur, with a commanding 6-4, 6-4 victory in the final

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
15 Jul,2023 21:49:45
In a stunning upset at Wimbledon, Marketa Vondrousova has etched her name in history as she becomes the unseeded champion in the Open Era. Displaying exceptional skill and resilience, Vondrousova defeated last year’s runner-up, Ons Jabeur, with a commanding 6-4, 6-4 victory in the final. Although Jabeur initially took the lead twice with breaks of serve in the opening set, Vondrousova showcased her unwavering determination, winning an incredible 16 out of the last 18 points and securing four consecutive games to claim the first set.

Breaking Jabeur’s serve three times, Vondrousova demonstrated her prowess on the court. Despite Jabeur’s strong efforts to clinch the trophy this year, she once again fell short in the final, echoing her previous defeat to defending champion Elena Rybakina. The Wimbledon final was a display of fierce competition and Vondrousova’s remarkable achievement as the unseeded champion will be remembered in tennis history.

Vondrousova’s overwhelming words

She said, “I dont’ really know what is happening right now. It is an amazing feeling. After everything I have been through, I had a cast last year at this time. This is amazing. It’s amazing (to have my husband here) since tomorrow is our first wedding anniversary. My coach said that if I win a Grand Slam, he is going to get one (tattoo) also. I think we are going tomorrow to get one.” As quoted by Sportstar.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Read Latest News