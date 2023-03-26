A wonderful and super amazing update is coming in for all fans and admirers of Nikhat Zareen.

The boxing sensation registered a 5-0 victory in the final of 50kg category at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, New Delhi on Sunday to bag her second consecutive title. With this, she has become only the second Indian woman boxer after Mary Kom to bag more than one world titles. Later on the day, Lovlina Borgohain (75 kg) will be eyeing history in her final match. Lovlina will take on Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Australia’s Caitlin Parker in the 75kg final, eyeing her maiden gold. On Saturday, India pugilists Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) and Saweety Boora (81kg) won gold in their respective categories.

We congratulate her on her big win