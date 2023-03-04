The Women’s IPL has finally begun as we all were waiting for. This year is the first edition of Women’s IPl in India and a total of 22 matches are set to be played in the inaugural season of the tournament.

In the first game between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants, batting first, Mumbai Indians scored 207/5 at the end of 20 overs. In response, Gujarat Giants scored and the final score ended at 64 at the end of 15.1 overs.

Mi beat GG by 143 runs.

