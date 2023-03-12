The Women’s IPL has finally begun as we all were waiting for. This year is the first edition of Women’s IPl in India and a total of 22 matches are set to be played in the inaugural season of the tournament.

In the 10th game between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz, batting first, UP Warriorz scored 159/6 at the end of 20 overs. In response, Mumbai Indians scored 164/2 at the end of 17.2 overs.

MI beat UPW by 8 wickets.

Well, what's your opinion and feedback on the game between MI and UPW?