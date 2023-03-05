The Women’s IPL has finally begun as we all were waiting for. This year is the first edition of Women’s IPl in India and a total of 22 matches are set to be played in the inaugural season of the tournament.

In the 2nd game between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, batting first, Delhi Capitals scored 223/2 at the end of 20 overs. In response, Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 163/8 at the end of 20 overs.

DC beat RCB by 60 runs.

