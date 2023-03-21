The Women’s IPL has finally begun as we all were waiting for. This year is the first edition of Women’s IPl in India and a total of 22 matches are set to be played in the inaugural season of the tournament.

In the 20th game between DC and UPW, batting first, UPW scored 138/6 at the end of 20 overs.

In response, DC scored 142/5 at the end of 17.5 overs.

DC beat UPW by 5 wickets.

