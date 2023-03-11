The Women’s IPL has finally begun as we all were waiting for. This year is the first edition of Women’s IPl in India and a total of 22 matches are set to be played in the inaugural season of the tournament.

In the 9th game between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants, batting first, GG scored 105/9 at the end of 20 overs. In response, Delhi Capitals scored 107/0 at the end of 7.1 overs.

DC beat GG by 10 wickets.

