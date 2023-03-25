A wonderful and sensational update is coming in for all fans of Indian boxing.

Earlier, ace Indian boxer Nitu Ghanghas etched her name in history books after becoming the World champion in the 48 kg weight category in the ongoing women’s World Boxing championship. She defeated Mongolia’s Lutsaikhan Altansetseg in the final to win gold with a stunning 5-0 win. And now, India’s Saweety Boora ensured that India gets its second gold medal at the championship. She defeated China’s Wang Lina in the 81 kg category final to achieve the spectacular feat.

We congratulate Saweety Boora for the sensational win and we wish her good luck going forward.