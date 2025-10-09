‘Age is just a number’, says Sangram Singh after his win over Pakistan’s much-younger Ali Raza Nasir

India’s pride in wrestling, Sangram Singh, etched a historic win recently, which made every Indian swell up with pride!! The wrestler broke records by defeating Pakistan’s Ali Raza Nasir in just 90 seconds at the GAMA International Fighting Championship. With this, he also becomes the first Indian male fighter to win an MMA match against a Pakistani player.

Sangram, who was born in Haryana’s Rohtak, is personally happy that he could achieve this feat in his 40s, where he competes with relatively younger talents across the globe.

We at IWMBuzz.com congratulated Sangram Singh on his achievement and asked him to share his happiness with us.

Sangram said, “When I participate and wrestle, I do not do it for the sake of winning or losing. I dedicate every opportunity that I get to the young kids in villages, eager to prove their mettle. In my 40s age group, wherever I compete, I end up wrestling with young talents who are far more capable and competitive.”

When asked about this particular feat against the Pakistan player Ali Raza Nasir, Sangram said, “There was palpable tension for this match as I was told not to lose this one. So there was double the tension all around. And I am happy that the result came my way. It’s God’s wish.”

Describing this immense win, he had this to say, “Age is just a number. The player against me here was 18-19 years younger than me. So I will like everyone to believe in their talent and not worry about their age.”

The next stop for Sangram happens to be the European MMA at the Levels Fight League in Amsterdam on November 2, 2025. “There has not been any time for celebration. I am now practising for my next combat on 2 November. It will be far tougher considering the ambience, weather etc. All I know is that I will give my best.”

Best of luck for that!!