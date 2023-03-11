In his cricketing career, Gill has accomplished several significant milestones, such as striking a century on his first-class debut and becoming the youngest player to get a double century in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He also played a significant role in the Indian team’s victory at the 2018 Under-19 Cricket World Cup, for which he was honoured as the competition’s Player of the Tournament. Gill made his Test debut for India in Australia in 2020, and in his second game, he hit his first Test fifty.
1. What year was the birth of Shubman Gill?
1992
2001
1999
1998
2. In the 2018 Under-19 Cricket World Cup, Shubman Gill played for which team?
Australia
Pakistan
England
India
3. For which Indian cricket trained team does Shubman Gill compete?
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
4. Shubman Gill’s international debut was in what format?
World Cup
Test
ODI
None Of The Above
5. Which score in a Test match is Shubman Gill’s highest?
225
155
125
215
6. Against which team’s first Test did Shubman Gill play?
Australia
England
Pakistan
New Zealand
7. Which batting style does Shubman Gill use?
Left Handed
Right Handed
Both
None of the above
8. Shubman Gill played for which IPL team before joining Kolkata Knight Riders?
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
9. What is the highest first-class cricket score achieved by Shubman Gill?
590
268
333
628
10. What is the nickname of Shubham Gill?
Chikku
Golu
Gillu
Motu
Shubman Gill is a gifted and bright young cricketer with many accomplishments. It would be interesting to see how he develops and contributes to cricket in the future because of his abilities and talents as a batsman, which make him an essential member of the Indian cricket squad.
