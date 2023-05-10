Shubman Gill is quintessential new model in town, tries new hairstyle

ADVERTISEMENT
Author: Subhojit Ghosh
10 May,2023 08:48:00
Shubman Gill is one of the most admired and incredible young cricketers in the country today. The last few years in particular have been phenomenal for him professionally. Ever since the time he successfully played the Under-19 World Cup for India, he became a sensation who never looked back. Soon, after his Under-19 World Cup heroics, he became a part of Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL where he was given some interesting opportunities. Although he did well for KKR in the tournaments he played, he wasn’t at his absolute best. However, ever since the time Gill started playing for Gujarat Titans in IPL, his career graph completely took a new direction and how.

Check out the latest social media posts shared by Shubman Gill’s end which you all will like:

One of the best and most incredible facts about Shubman Gill is that not just as a cricketer on the field, he also has the ability to entertain immensely with his presence on social media platforms. Well, as far as social media platforms are concerned, his latest photos and videos have been getting incredible engagement and we truly love it. To tell you all about his latest snaps, he was recently seen dressed up like a model in stylish snaps and we loved it. Soon, after that, he posted photos after getting a new haircut done and we love it. Check them out –

Well, absolutely amazing and supremely wonderful, right folks? Brilliant, ain't it?

Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

