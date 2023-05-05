Shubman Gill melts internet with adorable smile, netizen says, "Sara bhabhi ka message..."

Check out how Shubman Gill is winning hearts with his adorable smile and how fans and netizens are dropping hilarious comments from their end to spice up the entertainment quotient. Shubman Gill has been in good form off-late and we love it

Shubman Gill is one of the most talented and admired young cricketers that we have in the country right now. The cricketer has achieved tremendous success and fame in the past few years and we love it. He has been extremely efficient and consistent from his end and well, that’s why, big runs have come from his bat in the last few years. He started getting his first share of fame and success after his Under-19 heroics. After that, he was picked up by the Kolkata Knight Riders to represent them in IPL and well, he’s done that efficiently to the best of his abilities till 2022. After 2022, Shubman Gill has been representing Gujarat Titans in IPL and well, his on-field heroics have helped the squad to win the tournament in its inaugural season itself.

Check out this latest social media post shared by Shubman Gill from his end:

Off-late, Shubman Gill has become extremely active on social media and well, that’s why, come what may, whenever he shares new photos, videos and Instagram reels, it always manages to create a sensation among the fans. Well, to tell you all a little bit about Shubman Gill and his latest social media activity, what do we currently get to see from his end? Well, right now, Shubman Gill is seen chilling and having fun as he shares a super cute shirtless photo of himself. While the photo has got many likes already, the best comment has come from a netizen who wrote,

“Sara bhabhi ka msg aane ke baad Shubman Gill bhai…”

For the unversed, the comment is a funny dig at Shubman Gill for his rumoured association with the likes of Sara Tendulkar and Sara Ali Khan. Here’s what the comments have to say

Well, we at IWMBuzz wish Shubman Gill all the very best for IPL 2023 and every time whenever he represents India in the future. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com