Ishan Kishan is a popular Indian International cricketer. He is also a player for the IPL team Mumbai Indians. After making his debut in 2021, he amazed the viewers with his performance. His dashing personality always keeps buzzing on the internet. Many girls even have a crush on him. And so you might be wondering if his girlfriend will be a lucky girl. Interestingly, his girlfriend isn’t someone common but belongs to the entertainment world.

Ishan Kishan’s breaking score against Bangladesh caught the attention of his rumored girlfriend, model Aditi Hundia. Well, you might be wondering who she is and how she is connected to the industry.

The cricketer became the fastest double-century scorer in a one-day international from only 126 balls. Aditi took to her Instagram story and shared the snaps on her story, showering her love. As per reports, she was the Miss India finalist in 2017. Aditi has constantly been supporting and showering love on Ishan Kishan. They have been spotted together several times, but both of them have not confirmed the rumors.

Aditi Hundia won Miss Supranational India in 2018 and apart from being one of the finalists in 2017. She started working in 2016. Also, she has participated in the Miss Rajasthan competition, where she became a finalist. She also has 287k followers on her Instagram account. And regularly, she treats her fan with her pictures. She often shares pictures with Ishan on her story.

Thank you. Follow IWMBuzz.com for more updates.