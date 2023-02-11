Nothing more can really give that boil in your heart other than a head-hitting matching between these neighbouring countries India and Pakistan. It isn’t just about making scores that put on the pressure on the players, but also the kind of ‘emotional’ expectations that the audience from both the borders. And the upcoming Sunday game could be a thrilling head-to-head showdown for the buffs.

Team India will strive to keep their pre-eminence in the fourth game of the 2023 edition at Newlands, Cape Town, where they currently hold a privilege over the Women in Green in head-to-head competitive pressure in the T20 World Cup.

Here take a look at the times when there’s been thrilling clashes between the two teams: scroll beneath-

Back in 2009, India won by five wickets. Team India has been having difficulty at 16-3 in what popped up to be a reasonably simple chase. Before Priyanka Roy was defeated by Sana Mir in the 8th over, that is. Back in 2010, when team India won by 9 wickets. It all followed by Poonam Raut’s knock of 54, Pakistan scored 104 runs in total but that couldn’t really got Women In Blue on the loss. Back in 2018, team Indian won by 7 wickets, however, with all the mis fielding and intense play all across, the game was truly a nail biting one.





Keeping that aside, as we cricket lovers await the Sunday’s match, we will be missing Smriti Mandhana from the match, for she recently suffered finger injuries. Earlier, PTI quoted ICC saying, “She suffered an injury in the practice game. We can’t say she is out of World Cup yet. But she could miss the Pakistan game” as quoted by TOI.

